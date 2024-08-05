Faras Abdelkarim Al Ramahi, Director-General of GPSSA, appreciated the leading approach adopted by FAHR in providing training platforms, launching knowledge initiatives and enhancing community partnerships to develop the skills of the community and open up new horizons towards future.

Layla Obaid Al Suwaidi, Director General of FAHR, said, “The ‘Jahiz’ initiative for the future of Government talents and its digital platform was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the State, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, as one of the major transformation projects to enhance the preparedness of the Government and its human resources for the future through the adoption of continuous learning and development of new skills. The initiative helps Government entities adding any skills or national approaches of high priority and providing them to public employees easily and quickly to efficiently cope with the latest developments.”