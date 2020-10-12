Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, discussed strengthening bilateral relations with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday.
In a tweet Sheikh Mohamed said "During a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, we discussed strengthening bilateral ties and examined prospects for peace and the need for stability, cooperation and development in the region."
In a tweet Sheikh Mohamed said "During a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, we discussed strengthening bilateral ties and examined prospects for peace and the need for stability, cooperation and development in the region."