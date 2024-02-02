The Hope Makers Initiative, the largest initiative of its kind in the Arab region celebrating philanthropists, is hosting the crowning ceremony for its 4th edition at the Coca-Cola Arena in City Walk, Dubai.

The ceremony will be held under the patronage and in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Winner of the Hope Makers title is set to receive a monetary prize of Dh1 million.

Operating under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the 4th edition of Hope Makers initiative attracted over 58,000 nominations from across the region. Proceeds of the concluding ceremony will be directed to humanitarian efforts and initiatives that aim to advance communities.

Noble values

On his official account on the X platform, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “Hope making is the highest expression of humanity and noble values. To silently plant the seeds of goodness is the essence of true civilisation that humankind seeks. Tens of thousands of inspiring Arabs who joined the 4th edition of Hope Makers will light new paths leading to the rise of the Arab world and to a better tomorrow. On 25 February we honour those whose dedication to the betterment of their communities is a lifestyle, and who made it their mission to help those in need.”

“More than 300,000 Arab hope makers showed up over 4 editions of this initiative. We strongly believe in Arabs ability to write new chapters in the region’s story. The growing numbers of people joining the initiative every year gives us hope, because life can improve when we sow goodness,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid added.

Promoting inspiring initiatives

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Secretary General of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiative, said the Hope Makers initiative reflects the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum of charity and philanthropy, promoting inspiring initiatives that have the potential of positive change in Arab communities. Al Gergawi pointed out that the UAE will always be a leader in hope making across the region.

“The Hope Makers initiative continues to nurture and encourage every humanitarian and voluntary initiative that aims to leave a positive impact and benefit the Arab region now and in the future. This noble cause is among the priorities of MBRGI, and a reflection of our mission of empowering individuals and institutions that create change.

“The 4th edition of Hope Makers is milestone in the history of the initiative’s history, as it showcases unique examples of giving, generosity, optimism and hope in a better future despite the challenges. The concluding ceremony will mark a new brilliant achievement in the field of hope making and humanitarian efforts across the region,” he added.

Humanitarian mission

The Hope Makers Initiatives target all Arab individuals and institutions who, voluntarily and without seeking financial or material gains, have a creative and impactful project, program, campaign or initiative that aims to improve a certain aspect in the community, alleviate the suffering of those in need, solve a local challenge or enhance the quality of life for a specific segment of the community.

The initiative highlights the efforts of Arab hope makers who dedicate their time, efforts and resources to help others, alleviate suffering and generally improve life around them. It also aims to promote their projects through traditional, digital and new media platform.

Financial reward

The most influential and distinguished hope makers are rewarded through financially supporting their initiatives so they can extend their reach. Additionally, the initiative instills a culture of hope and positivity across the Arab world, and shines a light on inspiring Arab youth who can act as role models and motivate positive change, celebrating them as the new and true celebrities deserving of fame.