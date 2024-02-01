1 of 7
Saudi Arabia: The Tabuk region, especially its northern and southern areas, witnessed a significant drop in perceived temperatures on Thursday falling below zero degrees Celsius.
This sudden cold snap follows an unusually warm winter, leaving residents eagerly anticipating snowfall since dawn.
Nature's diverse beauty unfolds across the region, with majestic mountains contrasting with picturesque plains.
On Thursday, temperatures dipped sharply, leading to fog blanketing parts of Madinah, Hail, Tabuk, Al-Jouf, and the Northern Border. Meanwhile, snowfall blanketed the Tabuk highlands (Alqan, Ad-dhahr, and Jabal Al-Lawz) and the Northern Border (Turaif and Al-Qurayyat).
The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) shared pictures of hailstones on social media, stating that the eastern region of Turaif Governorate received heavy rainfall accompanied by hail.
The SPA team closely monitored the situation, reporting from several locations identified by the National Center of Meteorology in its statement on Wednesday.
The statement warned of a potential cold wave bringing snowfall, rain, and extremely cold surface winds capable of stirring up dust.
