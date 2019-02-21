Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Thursday received President Mauricio Macri of Argentina.
They discussed ties of friendship and avenues of cooperation between the two countries, and opportunities for developing them further in investment, economic and development areas as well as in the tourism industry, to serve their mutual interests.
Shaikh Mohammad and Macri exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments, and discussed a number of issues of mutual concern.
Shaikh Mohammad underlined the UAE’s keenness to expand and diversify its relations with friendly countries on the grounds of mutual trust and respect as well as cooperation and serving common interests.
The Argentinian President voiced his delight to visit the UAE and affirmed his country’s eagerness to develop its relations with the UAE.