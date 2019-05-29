Abu Dhabi: Under the directives of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi, has ordered the distribution of the first instalment for 2019 of housing loans, government houses and residential plots, which included 2,000 loans with a total value of Dh3.4 billion.

The approval of this instalment for Emirati citizens in Abu Dhabi stems from the leadership’s commitment to ensure social stability, enhance living standards and provide the citizens with all their needs to enable them to be active contributors to the development of their community.

The instalment also comes in line with the directives of Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed as part of the Abu Dhabi Government Accelerators Programme “Ghadan 21”, to double the number of loans granted annually.