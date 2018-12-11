Al Ain: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, yesterday (Tuesday) honoured the top achieving graduates of the 48th batch of aviation students at Khalifa Bin Zayed Air College.
Addressing the graduates, Shaikh Mohammad said: “The UAE leadership wants you to be very brave like falcons in the sky and lions in forests, defending you country’s achievement staunchly”.
He added that the UAE leadership extends all possible material and moral support to its people so that they achieve what they aspire for, securing a one future and becoming an example for generations to come.
“This is our responsibility as a leadership while yours is to work diligently, persistently and faithfully to get knowledge in all areas so that you can secure your country while being equipped with knowledge, determination, science and resolve. This is what the UAE people and leadership want to see,” Shaikh Mohammad further said.
While at the event, Shaikh Mohammad took a memorial photo with the graduates totalling 227 students and congratulated them on joining the UAE armed forces, calling on them to continuously learn and get training to sharp their skills and knowledge.
The event was attended by Shaikh Tahnoun Bin Mohammad Bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, Shaikh Ahmad Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Chairman of the Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, Shaikh Mansour Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Pilot Staff-Major General Shaikh Ahmad Bin Tahnoun Bin Mohammad Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National and Reserve Service Authority, Mohammad Bin Ahmad Al Bawardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, and Lieutenant General Hamad Mohammad Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, as well as other Shaikhs and senior officials.