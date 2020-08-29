Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has affirmed that the health and safety of students remain a top priority in the UAE.
On his twitter page, Sheikh Mohammed said: “We hope this new academic year will be defined by great achievements. Our education system proved to be dynamic and resilient last year, and we are confident it will go from strength to strength. The safety and well-being of students remain our top priorities”.