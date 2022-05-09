Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Monday discussed with Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece, who is currently on an official visit to the UAE, the prospects of enhancing cooperation and joint work in various fields as part of the strategic partnership between their countries.

During a meeting at the Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed expressed his confidence that this visit will be a new addition to the active and fruitful cooperation between the two countries, and will help expand their strategic partnership, reported Emirates News Agency, WAM.

An official reception was held for Mitsotakis on his arrival at the Qasr Al Watan, where His Highness Sheikh Mohamed escorted him to the podium, and the national anthems of the two countries were played, while 21 rounds of artillery were fired to welcome his visit.

Sheikh Mohamed and the Greek premier reviewed opportunities to advance their cooperation, especially in the economic, investment, developmental, environmental and energy fields, and expanding their partnership in renewables and food security, to help drive sustainable and economic development in both countries.

They also exchanged views on a number of regional and global issues of mutual concern, and relevant developments, including the Ukraine crisis and humanitarian and economic fallout. In that context, Sheikh Mohamed and Mitsotakis affirmed that the visions of their countries are aligned with regard to finding peaceful solutions to regional and global conflicts and crises, as well as supporting diplomatic efforts to achieve the aspirations of world nations in terms of promoting peace and enhancing development, security and stability in the region and the world.

Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, highlighted the UAE’s successful foreign policy in widening its network of bilateral relations with countries across the world.

“The UAE-Greece relations are an example of our foreign policy aiming at enhancing the network of fruitful and positive bilateral relations beyond traditional frameworks,” he said in a tweet.

“The visit of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to the UAE gives a strong boost to the Emirati-Greek cooperation and takes it to promising strategic horizons,” Dr Gargash added.

The Greek PM was also received by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; and Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State.

Also present were Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth; Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to UAE President; Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and Member of the Executive Council; Dr Khalil Foulathi, Advisor to the Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority; Sulaiman Hamed Salem Al Mazrouie, UAE Ambassador to Greece; Samira Murshed Saleh Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Secretary-General of Federal Protocol and Strategic Narrative Authority; Maryam Eid Almheiri, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Chief Executive Officer of ADQ; and Mohamed Jameel Al-Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar).