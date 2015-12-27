Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Public Works is developing four vital projects for the Ministry of Interior in Fujairah, Ajman and Um Al Quwain.

Costing more than Dh500 million, the projects are a step towards reaching the UAE’s 2021 vision as per the national agenda and include designs for General Command buildings in the three emirates as well as administrative structures for the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs.

The Ministry of Public Works’ Undersecretary, Zahra Al Aboudi, said that the projects take environmental welfare into account to ensure that the UAE’s infrastructure is homogeneous and harmonious across all emirates.