Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, on Friday received Turkmenistan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Rashid Meredov, and his accompanying delegation, at Qasr Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed the prospects for enhancing the partnership and cooperation ties in the political, investment, economic and trade fields, for the common interest of the two nations.
Attending the meeting were Dr Mohamed Aloraiki, and Ahmed Alhay Alhameli, the UAE Ambassador to Turkmenistan.