Abu Dhabi: The UAE is celebrating the International Day of Human Fraternity today, February 4, designated by the United Nations (UN) General Assembly on an initiative by the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt, as an annual occasion to encourage solidarity and unity between peoples anyd promote the values of tolerance.

On the occasion, Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, stated that the UAE’s celebration of the International Day of Human Fraternity, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, demonstrates its ongoing commitment to promoting peace and human values globally and reflects the country’s ongoing efforts to sow the seeds of tolerance, coexistence, and respect for cultures and religions.

Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice Image Credit: Supplied

Al Nuaimi emphasised that the UAE has set a shining global example for fostering human unity and tolerance, embodying the essence of its culture and the beliefs of its citizens and residents. This is the result of our wise leadership’s foresight and a reflection of the country’s constitution and legal framework, which encourage harmony, respect, and solidarity among society’s members.

Source of pride

Mohamed Hamad Al Badi, President of the Federal Supreme Court, affirmed that the International Day of Human Fraternity is a source of pride for the UAE, showcasing the country’s humanitarian message and its global successes in the fields of peace and coexistence.

Mohamed Hamad Al Badi, President of the Federal Supreme Court Image Credit: Supplied

Speaking on the occasion, Al Badi said: “The UAE’s commemoration of the International Day of Human Fraternity emphasises its steadfast commitment to promoting tolerance, coexistence, and humanitarian principles globally.”

“This celebration is a testament to the country’s ongoing efforts and its humanistic legacy established by [the UAE’s Founding Father] the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and reinforced by the signing of the principles of the Document of Human Fraternity under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. With the support and care of the President, the UAE continues to foster human dialogue and strengthen principles of tolerance and coexistence among all people, working towards a peaceful world free of discrimination,” Al Badi added.

He went on to say that the values of human fraternity are a cornerstone of the UAE’s past, present, and future, as embodied in the fourth pillar of ‘We the UAE 2031’. The country’s goal has been and will continue to be solidifying peace and collaboration on both regional and global levels, spreading kindness among all peoples, and promoting human values, particularly tolerance, coexistence, and fraternity, as a means to build civilizations, drive prosperity and development, and create a better future for humanity.

Global symbol

Abdul Rahman Mohammad Al Hammadi, Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice, has stressed that the UAE has been and will continue to be a global symbol of brotherhood and coexistence, leading the charge in establishing the foundations of tolerance both at home and abroad.

Abdul Rahman Mohammad Al Hammadi, Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice Image Credit: Supplied

Speaking on the occasion, Al Hammadi said that the UAE’s celebration of the international occasion highlights the country’s commitment to strengthening international collaboration and preserving the values of tolerance and unity, following the signing of the Human Fraternity Document in Abu Dhabi in 2019. This project has since become a global initiatives supported by President His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Al Hammadi emphasised that the UAE has consistently been at the forefront of countries advocating for coexistence and peace. Over the years, the country has made giant strides in promoting brotherhood and tolerance through legislation, laws, and initiatives.