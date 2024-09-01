1. Applicants who desire to return to India may apply for Emergency Certificate (EC). Applicants who desire to regularise their residency status may apply for short validity passport.

2. Applicants can request for EC at the Consulate on Gratis basis (free of charge). Facilitation counters will be set up at CGI, Dubai and Awir Immigration Centre, Dubai. The Facilitation Counter in the consulate will be functional from September 2 from 8am to 6pm.

3. Applicants can collect the ECs from CGI, Dubai between 2pm and 4pm on the next day after their submission of application.

4. Applicants can approach any of the BLS centres in Dubai and Northern Emirates as walk-ins to apply for Short Validity Passports. No prior appointment is required. The details of BLS centres is available on the CGI website.

5. BLS centers in Dubai and Northern Emirates will remain operational on all Sundays from 9am to 5pm during the Amnesty period to service the requirement of applicants who wish to avail the benefit of Amnesty scheme.

For any information regarding the procedures for issue of travel document, applicants may contact 050-9433111 between 8am and 6pm. They may also contact PBSK Helpline at 800-46342 (24/7). The contact points in Indian Community Associations may also be reached for guidance.

Details of contact points in these associations is as under:

Indian Social Club, Fujairah: Hashim - 050-3901330.

Indian Relief Committee, RAas Al Khaimah: Padmaraj - 056-1464275.

Indian Association, Ajman: Roop Sidhu - 050-6330466.

Indian Association, Sharjah: Hari - 050-7866591/06-5610845.

Indian Association, Umm Al Quwain: Sajad Nattika - 050 5761505.

Indian Social Club, Khorfakkan: Binoy Philip - 055-3894101.