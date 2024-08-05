The form has been redesigned to be consistent with the authority’s visual identity, with a provision for a personal photo of the ID applicant being provided. It also features a response code to track the status of the customer’s application, and a section dedicated to knowing the next step or procedure.

The development of the ID card registration form also includes adding the name of the company responsible for delivering the ID card to customers, with a response code for the customer’s voice platform and another that caters to the fingerprint procedure date being added.

ICP said residents should be aware that three categories of people are exempt from payment of late fees related to the Emirates ID card. Applications towards this end can be made through the official website or the UAEICP smart application.

The three categories include:

1. An individual who has left the country with more than three months having passed since his departure.

2. Validity period of his identity card has expired after his departure from the country.

3. An individual whose identity card has expired after his deportation by an administrative order or decision or a judicial ruling, or whose passport has been seized pending cases, provided that this is proven by a letter or receipt issued by the competent authorities that deported him or detained him pending cases, and an individual who has not been issued an identity card for the period before he obtained the country’s nationality and before he obtained a family record.

ICP said the residence permit and ID card can be applied for through the authority’s website or the smart application UAEICP. The steps include registering and creating an account in the digital identity and choosing the residence permit and ID card issuance service, submitting the application, reviewing and updating the retrieved data, paying the fees, and then receiving the ID card through approved delivery companies.