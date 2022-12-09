Abu Dhabi: The world’s commemoration of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on December 10 in 1948, embodies the foundation of international human rights protection efforts and process, the chairperson of UAE’s National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) has said.
Maqsoud Kruse, in a statement marking International Human Rights Day, said: “It is crucial to work towards achieving human rights goals that are in line with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights by benefiting from human rights first-hand know-how and exchanging experiences with both local and international human rights institutions.”
He added: “The global celebration, through the theme of ‘Dignity, Justice and Freedom for all’, highlights the universality of human rights, and must be at the core of all applications, strategies and plans of the human rights system aimed at spreading human rights awareness in various fields and specialisations for all members of society. More specifically, to work on best practices and human rights mechanisms based on effective partnership and a clear strategy, and engage with the community, civil society institutions and international organisations to actively enhance, protect and promote human rights.”
Kruse concluded: “We, at the National Human Rights Institution in the United Arab Emirates, understand the significance of promoting human rights values and developing solid mechanisms through the exchange of experiences with international institutions and organisations.”