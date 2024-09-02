Lieutenant General Mohamed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) Dubai, said the amnesty centres in Dubai, including the 86 Amer centres and the special tents arranged at GDRFA Al Awir centre, completed the procedures to legalise the residency status of more than 1,000 illegal expats yesterday.

Lieutenant General Mohamed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) Dubai, on Day 2 of the Amnesty programme in Dubai. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

This includes violators overstaying resident visas and visit visas.

“There were some cases of families with children also,” said Al Marri.

“It was a weekend. Still we started at 7am yesterday and people were here till 8pm and we finished by 9pm,” he said at the Al Awir centre.

“This is not a tent, this is a centre of hope for people. They might be illegal residents but they are also human beings and the UAE being a country of tolerance and happiness, we want to try and help them start their lives afresh once again and support their families. We are happy to see them go back with a smile on their faces.”

Amnesty seekers wait their turn to submit their applications at designated Amer centre in Dubai on Monday morning. Image Credit: Sajila Saseendran/Gulf News

Day 2 saw more illegal expats rushing to the Al Awir centre. There were more people queuing up at tents for both men and women.

Al Marri expected the numbers to grow threefold as the word spreads among amnesty seekers. “It is very important to talk about this good service to others. Many people were waiting and watching to see what is happening to those who came here. Now, more people will start coming. We urge everyone to avail of this opportunity at the earliest instead of waiting till the last minute.”

He said GDRFA has requested companies and diplomatic missions to help those who have legalised their residency status to get jobs.