Dubai: Hospitals in the UAE have three years to comply with unified national standards announced on Wednesday in a decree by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
The decree sets the standards to be applied in hospitals in terms of quality of services, patient safety, health care professionals and hospital design requirements in accordance with federal laws and international standards for hospital accreditation.
The unified national standards provide the basis for regulators to evaluate the performance of hospitals within their jurisdiction and assist them in developing their own quality management systems.
Precious metals and stones
Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid also issued a decree on the control of trading in precious stones and metals.
The decree rules that precious metals and stones cannot be exported without a certificate of origin or export identification card.
The identification card should be clear, affixed and made of durable material.
The decree specifies the elements that must be included in the official stamp.
The decree also stipulates the conditions for setting up exhibitions of precious stones or metals. It says that such exhibitions must be licensed and the items on sale carry an official stamp, or identification card.