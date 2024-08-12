SHARJAH: Dr. Abdulaziz Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Sharjah Health Authority, has announced that His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has granted approval for a health insurance programme for Sharjah citizens aged 45 and above.
This initiative, starting from Monday, provides coverage for treatment at the University Hospital Sharjah, with an allocated budget of Dh80 million.
Dr. Al Muhairi provided details of the newly approved health insurance coverage for Sharjah citizens during a recent call to the “Direct Line” programme broadcast on Sharjah Broadcasting Authority.
He explained that the Sharjah Health Authority will send an electronic link to eligible beneficiaries, allowing them to activate their health insurance.
This insurance will be connected to their Emirates ID.
Beneficiaries can reach out to the authority for assistance by calling 06-5091666 or sending a message via WhatsApp at 050-7856717.