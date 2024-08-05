Abu Dhabi: Over half a million electronic requests related to courts, prosecutions, and notary services were processed in the first half of 2024 in Abu Dhabi.

Counsellor Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, credited remote, electronic and smart services, enhanced by artificial intelligence, for the high success rates in completing various judicial and legal processes electronically.

He said the department’s efforts aligned with the vision of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department.

Counsellor Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, credited remote, electronic and smart services, enhanced by artificial intelligence, for the high success rates in completing various judicial and legal processes electronically.

According to the Judicial Department’s report on the performance of its essential functions in the first half of 2024, 283,802 visual trial sessions were held in criminal and civil cases, and Abu Dhabi courts activated the remote litigation system at a 100 per cent rate. Additionally, criminal courts issued 78,388 rulings, and members of the Public Prosecution issued 22,000 penal orders. The Public Prosecution also recorded 111,501 cases that were resolved.

The statistical report indicated that 11,155 cases were registered before the Abu Dhabi Family, Civil, and Administrative Court, 10,149 cases were registered in the Abu Dhabi Commercial Court, and 1,848 cases were registered before the Abu Dhabi Labour Court, with an average completion rate of 98 per cent.

As for judicial services, the semi-annual report showed the completion of 40,254 notary public transactions, 26,593 documentation transactions, and 2,640 transactions related to the digital marriage contract service, which allows all procedures to be completed electronically, with the final marriage contract document being sent immediately upon the completion of the marriage contract by the authorised person and the digital authentication.