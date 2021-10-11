It is a sign of recovery after the pandemic, says GDRFA-Dubai chief

Passport control officers at Dubai Airports are fully equipped to handle the Expo 2020 rush. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: The number of travellers arriving to Dubai since the launch of Expo 2020 Dubai has increased, a senior official from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA) said on Monday.

As many as 477,101 passengers have arrived in Dubai since the launch of the mega-event on September 30 until October 10.

Lt General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, General Director of GDRFA-Dubai, said the figures indicate a strong return of tourism in the UAE and a recovery from the pandemic.

“We are ready to deal with and facilitate passenger movements in all our ports during Expo 2020 Dubai. Our officers will welcome millions of visitors and adhere to all precautionary measures to check COVID-19,” said Lt Gen Al Marri.

He said Expo 2020 Dubai will create a unique opportunity for visitors to see the UAE’s heritage and culture.

“We are proud of being part of the unprecedented success. Increasing number of passengers is a sign of recovery after the pandemic and it will boost the economy,” he added.

Lt General Al Merri had earlier said, “GDRFA-Dubai issued more than 32,000 entry permits on September 30.”

He said that passport control officers at Dubai Airports are dealing with more than 85,000 passengers per day at entry and exit points.

“The passengers’ movement will be smooth and easy. Hosting Expo 2020 was a dream come true for all Emiratis and residents. Despite all challenges, UAE and Dubai proved that it is the land where major events are held,” he had said, noting that GDRFA-Dubai had learnt from challenges faced during previous world events and conferences.