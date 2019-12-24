New rule for both du and Etisalat customers comes into effect from January 1, 2020

TRA announced that it had slashed the cost of cancelling a mobile phone contract early, following feedback from customers. Image Credit: Twitter

The UAE’s telecommunications regulator in a tweet on Tuesday reiterated about the new contract exit rule, which will come into effect on January 1, 2020.

As of 1 January 2020, you won’t have to pay for more than a month’s rental charges when you prematurely exit your contract with the service provider, the Telecom Regulatory Authority (TRA) of UAE tweeted.

Earlier, TRA had announced that it had slashed the cost of cancelling a mobile phone contract early, following feedback from customers.

Instead of having to pay one month’s rental fee multiplied by the number of months remaining on the contract, users will now only have to pay one month’s rental fee, TRA said in a statement.

In a statement, the head of the TRA said that the authority always listened to the concerns of du and Etisalat customers.

“We don’t hesitate to review any policies or regulations for the interests of the parties and the public to increase the happiness of the telecom sector customers in the country,” said Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, the TRA’s director general.

The TRA’s head of regulatory affairs said that the changes would give customers more flexibility when selecting phone plans.

“The new regulatory framework of service termination fees gives the users more flexibility in choosing the services that suit them,” said Mohammad Al Ramsi, regulatory affairs director.

“The new amendment comes in response to the complaints of some customers, since the previous provisions forced the customer to commit to using the service until the end of the contract, despite their unwillingness to do so sometimes.”