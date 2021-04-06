Dubai: Dubai’s Smart Police Stations (SPS), which offers police services without human intervention, have completed 99,251 transactions last year.
The stations welcomed more than 836,000 visitors last year, which witnessed the inauguration of four SPS at Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai Design District, Duty Free and Suburban point in Al Lesaily.
Captain Khalifa Al Room, head of Media and Marketing Team at the Executive Committee of SPS, said that more than 4,471 people opened cases at SPS last year. “The success of the SPS last year in number of transactions and visitors shows Dubai Police’s keenness to provide best police services in smart and innovative ways. It has helped to reduce number of visitors to government centres,” Captain Al Room said in statement. “Dubai Police is proud of the project as it is in line with the leadership’s instructions to make Dubai the smartest city in the world. The stations offer a variety of Dubai Police services round-the-clock.”
He said that 2020 witnessed opening of four new SPS across Dubai to serve Dubai residents and visitors. The SPS provides more than 60 main and subsidiary community-based smart services in seven languages around the clock, facilitating efficient access to services.