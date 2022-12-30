Dubai: Dubai is all set for the New Year Eve celebrations as more than a million revellers are expected to gather for the biggest party in town at world’s tallest tower Burj Khalifa in Downtown Dubai.

The Executive Committee for Securing International and Local Events in Dubai announced on Friday that it has completed the final preparations for ensuring safe and secure New Year celebrations in the emirate.

The press conference, held at the Emaar Operations Room, was led by Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Acting Assistant Commandant for Operaons Affairs at Dubai Police and Acting Chairman of the Executive Committee for Securing International and Local Events in Dubai; Ahmad Thani Al Matrooshi, Board Member, Emaar Properties PJSC; Brig. Expert Ali Hassan Al Mutawa, Assistant Director General of Dubai Civil Defense for Fire and Rescue; Mishaal Abdul Karim Julfar, Executive Director of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services; Badr Al Sayiri, Executive Director of Traffic Department at the Traffic and Roads Agency of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA); and Ahmed Al Ghafli, Director of the Security Department at Nakheel, in addition to members of the Committee and various police officials.

Maj. General Al Mazrouei said the Committee is working closely with 48 entities to ensure the highest safety, security and accessibility during the New Year celebrations. A total of 10,597 personnel, 5,800 security guards, 1,420 volunteers, 3,651 patrols and vehicles, and 45 marine boats, have been deployed across the 30 locations where celebrations and fireworks will take place.

The Committee’s preparations were based on a smart plan created by the Dubai Police in conjunction with the RTA to ease traffic movement and mobility during the New Year celebrations. About 10,000 cameras will be used by the Enterprise Command and Control Centre of the RTA for smart surveillance of roads.

Major General Saif Al Mazrouei urged the public to cooperate with the police and adhere to traffic instructions to avoid congestion. Members of the public requiring assistance can call Dubai Police on 999 for emergencies and 901 for non-emergencies.

Public routes

The Executive Committee for Securing International and Local Events has created three dedicated routes for the public to reach the Burj Khalifa area using Dubai Metro. The first route from the Burj Khalifa station is divided into two paths, one for families heading to the Island Park and the area behind the Tower View, and the second for other groups heading to the South Ridge from where New Year revellers can enjoy the fireworks.

The second route is from the Financial Centre station with a path dedicated for families heading to the Boulevard area, and another path for other groups heading to the South Edge area. The third route provides a direct path from the Business Bay station.

Maj General Al Mazrouei said the Committee has developed an integrated plan to streamline access for metro users to the locations of fireworks. The plan includes separated paths for families and after-show exit routes and fire exits for emergencies.

“The Burj Khalifa station and the metro link, which connects to the Dubai Mall, will be closed at 5:00pm or when the numbers exceed the capacity of the station. Specific routes have been set out for shoppers and spectators inside the Dubai Mall,” he noted.

Emaar celebrations

Ahmad Thani Al Matrooshi, said as part of Emaar’s preparations for its fireworks at Burj Khalifa, the Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard will be closed at 6.00pm, which requires people who have bookings that include parking at hotels or restaurants to arrive before that time. He also said that Dubai Mall’s parking will be available till it reaches its maximum capacity. Members of the public will not be able to access parking areas after the closure of the surrounding roads.

Dubai Civil Defense preparations

Brig. Expert Ali Hassan Al Mutawa, Assistant Director General of Dubai Civil Defense (DCD) for Fire and Rescue, said that DCD teams have divided the sites of festivities into three main sectors — Deira, Bur Dubai, and Jebel Ali and the Waterfront.

“The Dubai Civil Defence carried out several evacuation drills with various strategic partners at event sites to ensure the safety, protection and happiness of the public. The Dubai Civil Defence teams have also conducted inspections of buildings and facilities where events will be held to ensure prevention, safety and fire protection systems meet the highest benchmarks,” Al Mutawa said.

Traffic management

Badr Al Sayiri said the movement of traffic and transportation will be managed on New Year’s Eve from RTA’s Enterprise Command and Control Centre (EC3), one of the largest and the most sophisticated control centres in the world. He noted that teams from RTA, Dubai Police, Dubai Civil Defense and the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services will be deployed at the EC3 on New Year’s Eve to streamline the movement of traffic and visitors on New Year’s Eve in various key locations in Dubai, especially the Burj Khalifa area.

Road closures

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard will be closed at 6:00pm or once its parking area reaches full capacity.

The Lower Deck of the Financial Centre Road and Al Sukook Street will be closed at 8:00pm. The Al Asayel Road, extending from Oud Metha Road and leading to Burj Khalifa district, is scheduled to be closed at 4:00pm for the exclusive use of public buses and emergency vehicles.

During the event, Al Mustaqbal Street will gradually shut down between 2nd Za’abeel Road and Al Meydan Road starting from 4:00pm.

The Burj Khalifa Metro Station will be closed from 5:00pm on New Year’s Eve to 6:00am the next day.

He added that 210 buses will be deployed to facilitate the exit of visitors from the venues of celebrations, especially to nearby metro stations and parking lots. The bus service will be free of charge for commuters on the following routes:

• Sheikh Zayed Road in the direction of the Financial Centre to transport the public from Burj Khalifa Metro station to Al Wasl Club, MAX Fashion Metro Station, and Deira City Centre.

• Sheikh Zayed Road heading to Abu Dhabi to transport riders from Burj Khalifa Metro station to Al Safa Metro Station.

• Financial Centre Road to the parking area of Al Wasl Club, Deira City Centre and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs.

• Burj Khalifa Street heading to Deira City Centre Metro Station.

• Business Bay Metro Station (along Sheikh Zayed Road) to Deira City Centre Metro Station.

Parking

The public will have access to a total of approximately 1,500 parking spaces outside event areas for moving to and from event sites via the commuter bus service, which will be in operation starting from 3:00pm. A total of 1,000 parking spaces will be available at Al Wasl Club, while 500 will be allocated at the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Al Jafiliya.

Taxi services

Parking lots for taxis have been designated at the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs and the Al Wasl Club, where the public can be transported from event locations by buses during departure and after the evacuation of the site.

Metro and tram services

Starting from 5:00am on Saturday, 31 December 2022, the red and green lines of the Dubai Metro will start operating continuously until 12.00am on Monday 2 January 2023 for a period of 42 hours. The tram will operate continuously from 6:00am on Saturday 31 December 2022 to 1:00am, Monday 2 January 2023, to provide the public access to event areas and facilitate their exit after the end of the shows.

Directional signage and Intelligent Traffic Systems

RTA will install directional signs within the Burj Khalifa District to ease the movement of pedestrians to and from the venue of events. For public safety, pedestrian bridges on the Dubai Water Canal will be closed, as well as the associated lifts. The pedestrian walkway on the Sheikh Zayed Road above the Canal will also be closed.

Nakheel preparations

Ahmed Al-Ghafli, Director of the Security Department at Nakheel, said Palm Jumeirah will welcome the New Year with dazzling fireworks displays in Palm West Beach, Club Vista Marie and The Point. Al-Ghafli invited the public to use free shuttle buses from Nakheel Mall to the waterfront destination, which will be available from 8:00pm on 31 December 2022 to 3.00am on 1 January 2023. The Palm Monorail will also available to move easily to different destinations in Palm Jumeirah for additional hours from 9.00am on 31 December 2022 to 2.00am on 1 January 2023.

Ambulance readiness

Mishaal Abdul Karim Julfar, Executive Director of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, said: “We are working with our strategic partners in the Executive Committee for Securing International and Local Events, to ensure safe and secure New Year celebrations.