Dubai: In its third week, Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) has laid down a spectacular line-up of concerts, events, experiences, offers and deals designed to surprise and delight residents and visitors.

The 28th edition of the festival, organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), showcases the very best the city has to offer.

Aside from stunning fireworks and drone shows to celebrate DSF and welcome the New Year, concerts happening between December 29 to January 5 are by international artists Kylie Minogue, Martin Garrix, and Rahat Fatah Ali Khan.

There is also Murder Mystery at Al Seef Heritage Hotel that will bring out one’s inner detective. People can also shop must-have items at Al Seef Market, visit The Spark Within and Sky Castle, part of Dubai Lights at City Walk and Dubai Design District (d3), or walk down memory lane at Dubai 80’s, Last Exit Al Khawaneej.

NYE celebrations

Dubai is the place to be when it comes to New Year’s Eve celebrations. From enchanting fireworks, drone shows, to hotel offers, curated food and beverage menus and more, the city pulls out all the stops to ring in the new year.

In the lead up to NYE celebrations, legendary performer Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan brings a never — before-seen show to the Coca-Cola Arena on December 29, and on December 30, at the same venue, Martin Garrix will also have a spectacular performance live in Dubai.

DEFRE added, the public can “enjoy breathtaking views of the Dubai skyline as fireworks light up the city skies to bid farewell to this year, and welcome in the next. Iconic Dubai spots such as Atlantis The Palm, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Creek, Al Seef, Global Village, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Palazzo Versace Dubai, Sky Views Observatory, The Dubai Frame, Bluewaters & The Beach, JBR and many more have stunning firework displays in store, meaning Dubai residents and visitors will only ever be minutes away from a glittering pyrotechnic display on New Year’s Eve.

Concerts galore

Stars coming out in Dubai on December 31 include Grammy winner Kylie Minogue who will have a concert at Atlantis, The Palm; Enrique Iglesias at the hotspot Nammos; while Armin Van Buuren, Fedde Le Grand, and Justus will have a concert on New Year’s Eve at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre.

There is also a White and Gold Party at The London Project on December 31, to bid a decadent adieu to 2022. Located close to Ain Dubai, this venue offers spectacular views alongside fine food and beverages. Another celebrated hotspot is Armani/Prive, at Burj Khalifa. Belcanto Dubai Opera will have a black-and-white masquerade as visitors will be transported back to Manhattan in the 60s.

New Year’s Eve at The Agenda is set to be extra special, with a stellar line-up of some of the best Sudanese artists performing for the occasion. Catch Nada Al-Qalaa, Taha Suliman, and Maghrebi pop band, MarSimba live on December 31.

For detailed information regarding all New Year’s Eve events, timings, and ticketing, check Visit Dubai website.

Amazing raffle draws

Running until January 29, Majid Al Futtaim Malls in Dubai, including Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Deira City Centre Mirdif City Centre Al Shindagha, and City Centre Me’aisem, are giving shoppers an opportunity to become a SHARE Millionaire by winning up to one million SHARE points worth Dh100,000. To enter the prize draw, customers can use the SHARE Wallet or scan receipts through the SHARE app.

Shop for a minimum of Dh300 across shopping, dining, or entertainment outlets at Dubai Festival City Mall and take home Dh1 million during the raffle. Download Blue Rewards app and sign up for an additional chance to win Dh10,000 each week.

DSF Love Diamond Week will give a chance to win one of seven diamond rings and a diamond necklace from the Damas Jewellery GAIA collection, with every purchase of Dh500. Shoppers can also avail amazing prices up to 60 per cent off, along with a free gift voucher worth Dh300 with every purchase of diamond jewellery of Dh3,000.

Art Installations and more

Enchanting art installations make up the second edition of Dubai Lights, at City Walk, Dubai Design District (D3), and Palm Jumeirah running until January 29. Experience 10 captivating installations by leading international light artists in an exhibition entitled The Spark Within at City Walk, and see the surreal interactive light and sound installation, the dreamy Sky Castle at D3, by internationally renowned Studio Eness from Australia.

Last Exit Al Khawaneej and Al Khawaneej Walk will have retro installation Dubai 80’s. Visitors who are feeling nostalgic can also pick up some old-school merchandise. This blast from the past is in town until Jan. 8, every night from 4pm to 11pm.