Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi is all set to usher in 2023 with a comprehensive traffic and safety plan that will ensure the security of all residents and visitors.
In a statement, the Abu Dhabi Police said it will operate under a strategy that secures tourist spots, commercial centres and traffic on New Year’s Eve. Traffic patrols will monitor and direct vehicle movement in busy areas, and authorities have meanwhile urged motorists to adhere to all traffic regulations.
Avoid speeding, distracted driving
Motorists must avoid speeding at all times, and must not use handheld devices while driving. The Police also urged residents to be attentive towards road conditions, and maintain adequate distances from other vehicles.
Due to heavy traffic, especially around key sites where New Year’s Eve fireworks displays are hosted, motorists must follow traffic laws to ensure their own safety, and the safety of all other road users.
The Police also strictly discouraged reckless driving behaviours on the occasion, including noisy driving, in order to maintain public order.
Brigadier General Nasser Suleiman Al Maskari, director of operations at the Abu Dhabi Police Central Operations Division, said the most advanced technologies would be used to support traffic officers on the day. He also urged residents to reach out to authorities at any time.
Heavy vehicle ban
In order to facilitate smooth traffic movement in Abu Dhabi city, the Police has already issued a movement for heavy vehicles from 7am on Saturday, December 31, 2022 to 7am on Sunday, January 1, 2023. During the period, heavy vehicles will not be allowed to enter Abu Dhabi island, or ply the four bridges – Al Maqta Bridge, Musaffah Bridge, Sheikh Zayed Bridge and Sheikh Khalifa Bridge – which connect the island to the mainland. The Police has said only heavy vehicles providing logistics and support services will be allowed.
Free parking, no tolls on January 1
Meanwhile, public parking will remain free on New Year’s Day, in keeping with Abu Dhabi designating as a free parking day. Darb tolls will also not be charged throughout the day as Sunday is toll-free in Abu Dhabi.