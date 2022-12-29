Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi is set to welcome the new year with a 40-minute-long firework display at its Sheikh Zayed Festival.
The display in Al Wathba will also include a drone show with 3,000 units lighting up the night sky. In fact, on New Year’s Even, the festival will remain open to visitors until 2am.
The fireworks and drone display is expected to break three Guinness World Records, allowing visitors to truly usher in the new year with style. The festival will also include a host of other experiences, including pavilions that shed light on Emirati traditions, engage children in fun fair activities and art competitions, and offer experiences for the entire family.
Fireworks displays
There are multiple other sites in Abu Dhabi where residents can usher in the new year.
In Abu Dhabi city, residents can also choose to experience the fireworks at the following locations:
-Abu Dhabi Corniche
-Al Maryah Island
-Yas Bay, once at 9pm on December 31, 2022 and again at the stroke of midnight on January 1, 2023
-Yas Island
-Saadiyat Beach Club
-Sheikh Zayed Festival
In Al Ain, two locations will see fireworks displays:
-Jebel Hafeet
-Hazza bin Zayed Stadium
There will also be fireworks to celebrate the arrival of 2023 across Al Dhafra region, specifically in the following towns and venues:
-Madinat Zayed
-Liwa Tal Moreeb
-Al Mirfa Beach
-Ghayathi
What to do
At most of these locations, revellers can book tables at restaurants and welcome the New Year with a festive dinner. A number of activities will also be open past midnight on December 31. For instance, Al Maryah Island’s Ripe Market and its stores will remain open till 1am on January 1, as will the Winter Village activities like skating, sledding, and the snowfall.