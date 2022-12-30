Dubai: Dazzling fireworks, amazing laser and drone shows, celebrity concerts, parades, world record-breaking pyrotechnic displays, and more will usher in the New Year across the UAE.

In Dubai, residents and visitors will be spoilt for choice as fireworks will light up the night sky in over 30 locations across the city. There will also be several concerts featuring regional and international stars, as well as family-friendly activities and drone shows as part of the ongoing 28th Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF).

The traditional fireworks and laser show at Burj Khalifa — the world’s tallest tower standing at 828 metres — will once again be at the centre of the celebrations with onlookers guaranteed to enjoy the breathtaking laser, light and firework show in Downtown Dubai to welcome 2023.

More celebrations will take place in other landmarks and picturesque locations across Dubai, including Atlantis The Palm, Dubai Frame, Bluewaters, The Beach JBR and the iconic Burj Al Arab; while over at Festival City Mall, spectators will be wowed by the Imagine water and laser show and a glittering five-minute firework display to welcome 2023.

The city’s golf courses will also be popular destinations to enjoy the festivities as Jumeirah Golf Estates Golf & Country Club, Emirates Golf Club, Montgomerie Golf Club Dubai, Arabian Ranches Golf Club and Topgolf Dubai will host a number of activities, parties and fireworks displays.

Sparkles and glitters

Merrymakers can also enjoy the “sparkles and glitters of a huge, organised display” at The Beach, opposite JBR and Bluewaters, where visitors and residents can also watch the DSF Drones Light Show. Dubai’s sandy beaches and popular hotels will also be part of the action, with Palm West Beach, Club Vista Mare, Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai, One & Only Royal Mirage, JA Beach Hotel — Jebel Ali, Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort, One & Only The Palm, Sofitel Dubai The Palm, Palazzo Versace Dubai, Park Hyatt Dubai, Bulgari Resort Dubai and Four Seasons Resort Dubai, Jumeirah Beach, and more, offering festivities.

Global Village will mark the New Year with several fireworks aligned with different time zones of the countries that have a presence at the annual fair; while family destinations Dubai Creek, Al Seef,, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Bab Al Shams Desert Resort and Al Khayma Desert Camp will also ring in the New Year.

Concerts galore

International celebrities will hold concerts at various Dubai locations. Australian singer Kylie Minogue is set to headline a concert at Atlantis, The Palm; while multi-awarded artist Enrique Iglesias and Cuban reggaeton duo Gente De Zona will perform live at Naamos. Pop music queen Nada Al-Qalaa, hit maker Taha Suliman, Maghrebi pop band MarSimba, Russian boy band Ivanushki International, Nigerian-Swedish artist Dr. Alban, Danish pop star Tomas Nevergreen, Dutch band Ten Sharp, will also entertain New Year revellers in Dubai.

Abu Dhabi

New world records

Ushering the New Year will also mean creating new Guinness World Records in Abu Dhabi as the Capital will welcome 2023 with a 40-minute long fireworks display. The celebration is part of the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba, and there will also be a drone show, parade, dancing fountain, live music, pavilions featuring Emirati traditions, art competitions, and other fun fair activities.

Other landmarks in Abu Dhabi will also have firework extravaganza, including the 8km stretch along Abu Dhabi Corniche, Yas Bay Waterfront, Saadiyat Beach Club, and Al Maryah Island that also has a Ripe Market and Winter Village with activities like skating, sledding and snowfall.

In Al Ain, two locations will see fireworks displays, including Jebel Hafeet and Hazza bin Zayed Stadium. The night sky will also light up in pyrotechnics over at Madinat Zayed, Liwa Tal Moreeb, Al Mirfa Beach, and Ghayathi in Al Dhafra region.

Sharjah/Ras Al Khaimah/Ajman

Al Majaz Waterfront in Sharjah will have an 8-minute long firework display and one of the best views to enjoy will be from Al Noor Island, which will have special arrangements for New Year’s Eve.

Khorfakkan beach will host family-oriented activities, with LED, fire and bubble shows starting from 7.45pm onwards.

There will also be fireworks along Ajman Corniche and Umbrella Beach in Fujairah while Ras Al Khaimah will set a world record for the drones launching fireworks simultaneously along the 4.7km waterfront between Al Marjan Island and Al Hamra Village.