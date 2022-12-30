Dubai: To facilitate the mobility of tens of thousands of merrymakers on New Year’s Eve, the Dubai Metro will run for 43 hours straight, starting from 5am on Saturday (December 31) until January 1 midnight, the Roads and Transport Authority has announced.
RTA tweeted on Friday: #DubaiMetro with its Red and Green Lines is at your service on Saturday, December 31 starting from 5am to Sunday, January 1 at 11:59pm midnight to ensure faster and easier journeys during New Year’s Eve. #RTA #MyDubaiNewYear”.
RTA also announced earlier that Burj Khalifa Station and the metro link connecting to Dubai Mall will be closed at 5pm on Saturday, or “when the numbers exceed the capacity of the station”. Specific routes, however, have been determined for shoppers and spectators inside the Dubai Mall.
The traditional fireworks and laser show at Burj Khalifa — the world’s tallest tower — will once witness a massive number of spectators, according to authorities
Road closures
RTA and Dubai Police also announced on Thursday the following road closures around Downtown Dubai.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard will be closed at 4pm, or upon reaching capacity in the parking area.
The lower deck of the Financial Centre Road will be closed at 4pm and Al Sukook Street will be closed at 8pm.
A closure of Al Asayel Road, extending from Oud Metha Road and leading to Burj Khalifa district, is scheduled at 4pm for the exclusive use of public buses and emergency vehicles.
Al Mustaqbal Street will gradually shut down between 2nd Za’abeel Road and Al Meydan Road starting at 4pm.
‘Please cooperate’
Dubai Police urged the public to cooperate with police and adhere to traffic instructions to avoid congestion and to call Dubai Police on 999 for emergencies and 901 for non-emergencies or approach the officers on site.
“Several supply tents will be erected in the Dubai Downtown area to provide several services, including lost and found, first aid, and logistical support, as well as dedicated tents to receive and aid lost children, and assist the visitors,” noted Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, acting assistant commandant for Operations Affairs at Dubai Police and acting chairman of the Executive Committee for Securing International and Local Events.