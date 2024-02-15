Criteria

Digital Dubai has successfully met all the criteria established by the Global Authority on Workplace Culture, with particular emphasis on fostering a sense of purpose and pride among employees in contributing to the Authority’s mission and strategic objectives. This certification serves as a validation of Digital Dubai’s practices aimed at ensuring a high-quality work environment, promoting cohesion, and fostering alignment across diverse roles and locations within its umbrella, which includes the Dubai Electronic Security Centre, the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment, and the Digital Dubai Government Establishment.

Work environment

Tariq Al Janahi, Chief Executive Officer of the Corporate Enablement Sector at Digital Dubai, said: “The Dubai government has laid the groundwork for its institutions to excel in various domains, including creating a harmonious and fulfilling work environment. At Digital Dubai, we prioritise the holistic happiness equation, which revolves around employees, customers, and society at large, all moving forward in line with Dubai’s vision of being an exceptional place to live and work.”

Al Janahi added that the international recognition reflects the collaborative spirit embodied by Digital Dubai’s workforce, their professionalism, institutional loyalty, and their belief in the substantial value they contribute to the organisation.

Collective voice

Ibrahim Mougharbel, Managing Director of UAE, Great Place to Work® Middle East, expressed his delight in congratulating Digital Dubai for winning the certificate. He emphasised the collective voice of the Authority’s employees, highlighting their affirmation of the positive working environment fostered by the organisation and their sense of pride in contributing to the community through Digital Dubai.

With this distinction, Digital Dubai joins an esteemed roster of international institutions globally recognised for their outstanding work environments, alongside prominent companies featured on the Forbes list.

The Global Authority on Workplace Culture evaluates organisations based on the principle of trust, drawing upon over three decades of experience in assessing employees’ confidence in their workplace and belief in organisational objectives. The Trust Index Survey, implemented by the Authority, serves as a cornerstone in this evaluation process.

