Dubai: Art is a universal language that transcends boundaries and cultures. This month, artists from around the world and home-grown talents have showcased their creations — from painting, sculpture, mixed media to performance arts and music. They wowed the crowds of various nationalities with their creations and performances at events that highlighted Dubai's appeal as a melting pot of culture and creativity.

Art Dubai

The recently-concluded Art Dubai 2022 featured more than 120 presentations by 104 galleries and platforms from 44 countries. The galleries were not only impressed by the dynamism of Dubai’s cultural landscape, they also praised the art forum for the opportunity to engage with collectors and artists. “Art Dubai has been absolutely fantastic for us,” remarked one participant, adding: “It has been hugely positive and inspiring”.

World Art Dubai

World Art Dubai, the region’s largest affordable contemporary retail art fair, which concluded on Saturday at Dubai World Trade Center, also served as a vital platform for emerging as well as established international and local artists to exhibit their works to the region’s diverse audience.

With more than 300 artists and galleries from more than 50 countries displaying over 4,000 pieces, the event saw a broad cross-section of disciplines come together under one roof, including mixed media, fashion, music, dance, sustainability, digital art, photography, graffiti, sculptures and more.

Sikka Art Festival

Art lovers were also treated to an incredible journey into the past, present and future at the 10th Sikka Art Festival, which is running at the historical Al Fahidi neighbourhood until March 24. More than 250 multinational artists are participating in person and virtually, with their artworks “symbolising a reaffirmation of life, vitality and culture and the indefatigable human spirit that persevered for its survival in defiance of the challenges of the pandemic for the last two years”.

Christophe servas, French flute and multiple recycled instruments player, performs at the Mall of the Emirates Metro Station during Dubai Metro Music Festival. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai Metro Music Festival

Moreover, an eclectic line-up of 20 musicians from across the world — representing a wide range of musical genres from pop to hip-hop, contemporary to classical, reggae to beatbox, electric to country music; jazz, ska, funk; sounds and beats from Asia, Africa, Latin America and more — are performing until March 22, from 4pm-10pm, at five Metro stations across Dubai for the second edition of Dubai Metro Music Festival.