Abu Dhabi: The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) will hold its sixth Crisis and Emergency Management Conference on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi from March 11-12, the authority announced on Thursday.
The event will be held under the theme of “Future Foresight of Emergencies and Crises: Capabilities and Challenges”.
Held under the patronage of Shaikh Tahnoun Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Advisor, the event will explore issues and topics crucial for the future of crisis and disaster management, namely artificial intelligence (AI), and policies and frameworks designed to reduce disasters.
Dr Jamal Mohammad Al Hosani, Director-General of NCEMA, said the conference will focus on the future of artificial intelligence technologies and explore Singapore’s experience in building smart cities and protection from crises as well as how to best employ this technology to counter and predict crises and enhance preparedness to manage major events.