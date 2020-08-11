Dubai: The UAE has announced the detection of 262 new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall tally in the country to 62,966.
According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), more than 64,000 additional tests have been carried out across the Emirates.
Meanwhile, the number of recoveries in the UAE has gone up to 56,961 after another 195 people received the all-clear.
The ministry has also confirmed the death of one more patient, bringing the total death toll to 358. This means that there are currently 5,667 active cases in the country.