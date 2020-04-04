Grocery
As Dubai’s sterilisation programme is extended to cover 24 hours for the safety of the emirates residents and citizens, some vital stores are to remain open. All people leaving home should wear a mask, gloves and ensure they keep a safe distance from others, said a statement from the Media Office.

Food supply outlets such as Union Cooperative stores, supermarkets and groceries will remain open; only one family member is permitted to leave the house for this purpose.

Food and medicine deliveries are allowed to operate normally throughout the day as well.