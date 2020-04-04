As Dubai’s sterilisation programme is extended to cover 24 hours for the safety of the emirates residents and citizens, some vital stores are to remain open. All people leaving home should wear a mask, gloves and ensure they keep a safe distance from others, said a statement from the Media Office.
Food supply outlets such as Union Cooperative stores, supermarkets and groceries will remain open; only one family member is permitted to leave the house for this purpose.
Food and medicine deliveries are allowed to operate normally throughout the day as well.