Aid will assist thousands of medical professionals as they work to combat virus

Abu Dhabi: The UAE sent an aid plane containing seven metric tons of medical supplies to Guinea to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The aid will assist approximately 7,000 medical professionals as they work to combat the virus.

Commenting on the aid delivery, Ahmed Nasser Abdul Rahim Al Khaja, UAE Ambassador to Guinea, said: “The provision of medical supplies today by the UAE is a symbol of the hand of assistance that we have extended to the world as part of our foreign aid policy that long predates the outbreak of COVID-19.”

“Aiding Guinea in its fight against COVID-19 is a task that the UAE treats with the utmost seriousness, and it is our firm hope that such assistance will leave a genuine mark on the country’s efforts to curb the virus’ spread,” Al Khaja added.

The UAE also sent an aid plane containing medical supplies to Kenya to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 and help thousands of medical professionals as they work to combat the virus.

Khalid Khalifa Al Mualla, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Kenya, said: “The UAE is actively engaged in strengthening the fight against COVID-19 throughout Africa. Through today’s delivery of aid, the UAE underscores that it stands with Kenya and its neighbours as they work to combat the virus.”

“The UAE leadership affirms that no country is left behind as the world comes together to defeat COVID-19,” he added.