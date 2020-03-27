A technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York's Long Island. Image Credit: AP

Dubai: Another 72 people in the UAE have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 405, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced on Friday.

All of the 72 cases are said to be in stable health condition and receiving necessary treatment. They include one person from each of Sri Lanka, Jordan, Palestine, Syria, Iran, Comoros, China, Saudi Arabia, Kyrgyzstan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Greece, Uruguay, Romania, Sweden, South Africa, Iraq, Yemen and two persons from each of Nepal and Ethiopia.

They also involve four Emiratis, five Britons, five Pakistanis, five Lebanese and eight Bangladeshis in addition to 23 Indians.

Three more Covid-19 patients (a Pakistani citizen and two Bangladeshis) have made full recovery, the ministry added, taking to 55 the total number of cured patients.

All the cases were identified after screening all those who were outside country and came in direct contact with previously announced cases. They were all under quarantine, MoHAP further said.

The ministry along with other local health authorities advised members of the public to adopt healthy behaviors that help protect them against infectious diseases, including washing hands with soap and water and covering the nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing.