The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development has urged commercial and industrial facility owners to ensured coronavirus preventative measured are being followed.
In a series of tweets published by the Abu Dhabi Media Office, the department particularly highlighted the need for health screening of employees.
In cases where a required medical screening is refused, fines up to Dh5,000 will be levied, the department warned.
“The fine will be doubled if the violation is repeated, with the violator being referred to the Emergency & Crisis Prosecution if committed for a third time,” the Twitter thread said.