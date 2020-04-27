Abu Dhabi Corniche. Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News

The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development has urged commercial and industrial facility owners to ensured coronavirus preventative measured are being followed.

In a series of tweets published by the Abu Dhabi Media Office, the department particularly highlighted the need for health screening of employees.

In cases where a required medical screening is refused, fines up to Dh5,000 will be levied, the department warned.