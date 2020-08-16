Also in this package
- UAE Central Bank to develop new consumer protection framework
- Watch: Pakistanis in the UAE celebrate Independence Day
- From the editors: Pakistanis celebrate Independence Day while Trump takes the gloves off
- From the editors: Why the choice of Kamala Harris and COVID-19 vaccine trials in the UAE matter
- UAE: Sun, sand and water sports - how to stay cool in the summer
- Photos of Dubai Frame: A must see tourist destination in the UAE
The New Islamic Year holiday for banking sector in the UAE will be on Sunday, August 23, and official work will resume on Monday, August 24.