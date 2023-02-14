Dubai: The UAE is fully committed to embracing Artificial Technology (AI) across its educational systems, UAE Education Minister Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi said at the World Government Summit 2023 today.

Al Falasi said: “Today, the UAE will be one of the few countries in the world to incorporate generative artificial intelligence (AI) across its educational systems. UAE is fully committed to embracing this technology,” the minister said as part of his opening remarks ahead of a session on the Future of Higher Education and Lifelong Learning.

The minister said that the Education Ministry will be working with partners like Microsoft, among other tech companies, to ensure that AI technology is used to enhance the quality of learning and education.

“Our partnership aims to enhance the learning experience of our students. For this collaboration, the ministry and its partners will work together to develop education tools that can provide students with personal support and resources. AI tutors will be designed to improve student’s understanding of the subjects offer instant feedback and guidance and make learning both engaging and interactive. Let’s start now let’s join forces and work together to shape a bright future for education in the UAE and beyond.”

What is Generative AI?

Generative AI is a broad term used to describe any type of artificial intelligence (AI) that can be used to create new text, images, video, audio, code or synthetic data.

“Artificial Intelligence will part of our lives whether at home or at work. It is our responsibility to prepare our children for this AI-driven future by providing them with the knowledge and skills,” said the minister.

He added: “Education is the cornerstone of a sustainable, prosperous society at the heart of every successful nation. It is the common denominator across various areas. How and what we teach, what we learn are all critical. One of the most significant trends we have seen is the integration of artificial intelligence into every aspect of our lives,” said Falasi.

He said that it is critical that nations keep pace with technological advancement. “It is therefore with great pride that I announce today that UAE will be among the first countries globally to fully embed AI tools across its educational systems,” the minister said.