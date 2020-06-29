File photo for illustrative purposes only: Emirati youth are seen during the Recruitments organised by the Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratisation at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News

Dubai: All UAE government employees will return to offices at a capacity of 100 per cent starting from Sunday, July 5, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) announced on Monday.

The decision represents an important step towards achieving the UAE’s post-COVID-19 strategy, through which the UAE aims to be one of the world’s top developed in terms of growth and development by resuming various economic and social activities while taking all necessary preventive measures.

The authority has circulated the decision to all federal entities, canceling all exceptions granted to employees working in the federal government.

However, the exceptions will be limited to only employees with chronic diseases provided that they submit a detailed medical report approved by the relevant medical committee.

The decision stressed the necessity for federal authorities to adhere to a set of controls, the foremost of which is strict adherence to of the "Guidelines for Health and Safety in Workplace in the Federal Government", and instructions related to occupational health and safety. The authority affirmed the importance of employees’ commitment to physical distance and adopting necessary precautions to ensure their own safety.

The decision provides for the continuous activation of flexible working hours and dividing employees into groups when attending and leaving to avoid gatherings. It also provides for the constant activation of the remote work system approved for the federal government in accordance with controls, standards and provisions contained therein, which ensure the continuity of work progress and productivity.