Photo for illustrative purposes Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman/Gulf News

Ajman: Ajman Department of Economic Development, Ajman-DED, announced that it has become possible to renew the licences of economic entities without the requirement of submitting a lease contract for the entity's location for a duration of three months, provided that the lease contract will be submitted within a month from the expiration of the permitted duration.

The decision was made to facilitate procedures for investors, entrepreneurs, and entity owners, and to support them in the light of the present exceptional circumstances and to ensure the continuity of their business.