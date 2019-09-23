King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud Street in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: A popular street that leads towards Marina Mall along the Corniche has been renamed after the king of Saudi Arabia.

Previously known as Al Marsa Street, the road – inaugurated by Sheikh Hazza Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Counci, will now be known as King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud Street.

The unveiling of the renamed street was held in the presence of Sheikh Khalid Bin Mohammad Bin Zayed and Saudi Ambassador to the UAE Turki Bin Abdullah Al Dakheel, which coincided with Saudi Arabia’s 89th National Day.

In a statement, Dr Sultan Bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and Chairman of the National Media Council (NMC), said that relations between the UAE and Saudi Arabia set an exemplary model for brotherly relations in the region, reinforced by the leadership of both countries.

On the occasion of Saudi National Day, the minister extended his sincere congratulations to the Kingdom's leadership, government and people, saying that the UAE's joining in the celebrations "comes from the heart and embodies the relations of brotherhood that unite us."

Dr Sultan Bin Ahmed Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and Chairman of the NMC.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is solidifying its position regionally and internationally. Its huge potential has enabled it to become a major player on the world stage, thanks to the wise vision of the Saudi leadership and the great efforts made by Saudis everywhere," Dr Al Jaber said, adding that the day is an occasion to highlight the country's great achievements in various fields.

He went on to say that the strategic relationship between the two countries is a cornerstone for stability and prosperity in the region, and the well-being of its people. He noted that this "distinguished" relationship also has a direct positive impact on a number of matters of interest for the two countries, as well as the region.