The roundtable, co-hosted by Ana Almanzar, Deputy Mayor of New York City; Anil Soni, CEO of the WHO Foundation; and Janti Soeripto, CEO of Save the Children US, commenced with an opening address from Reem Al Hashimy, who emphasised the goals of the WED Movement, under the patronage of Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, and Chairman of ECA. She stressed on the urgent need to address the impact of climate change on children’s development.

Key speakers shared valuable insights on the global health challenges posed by climate-related disasters and discussed solutions that support early childhood development.

“We are honoured to host a space to facilitate constructive discussions toward promoting peace, security, and prosperity for the environment and future generations,” she said. “The 79th session of the UN General Assembly and Climate Week presents a critical opportunity to strengthen international cooperation, allowing us to collectively confront today’s security, humanitarian, and environmental challenges.”

She added, “The UAE is dedicated to enhancing the well-being and development of children around the globe, ensuring they grow up in healthy and safe environments conducive to their overall development. Abu Dhabi will host Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week to foster global dialogue on early childhood development themes and highlight the UAE’s leadership in advancing the global agenda for early childhood development, consistent with our commitment to nurturing the well-being and health of children for a progressive and prosperous future for generations to come.”

The discussion highlighted the direct impact of rising temperatures and extreme weather events on children, particularly in their early years, including increased risks of disease, hunger and malnutrition. “We need to quickly get ahead in the response to climate change, because it’s currently moving faster than we are” said Her Excellency Al Hashimy. Participants emphasized the importance of international cooperation in scaling solutions that protect children and create safe environments conducive to their development, while also integrating the needs of children and families into climate policies.The roundtable provided the opportunity for the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority to showcase its work in advocating for early childhood development and meet with leading organisations aligned with its mission.