Emphasise the necessity to stabilise the situation, as soon as possible, in South-East Asia and Central Asia, and in the Middle-East and North Africa as well as other areas of the Africa continent, through finding an immediate political solution to all crises and conflicts to avoid the negative and devastating impact thereof, in compliance with the principles of the UN Charter and the Charter of the OIC as well as international standards, in order to end the suffering of the affected populations and the resulting migration and displacement of the populations, within a solid principle based on the respect of the sovereignty of the states to which these populations belong, and of the territorial integrity thereof, in conformity with the international law and international agreements.