The Dewa headquarters in Dubai. The online programme allows residential customers to regularly monitor their electricity and water spending and compare with an average home with efficient consumption. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Around 400,000 households in Dubai have enrolled in the energy conservation programme that was first launch by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) in October 2018, the utility service provider announced on Friday.

Called ‘My Sustainable Living Programme’, the initiative is part of Dewa’s Smart Living initiative aimed at raising awareness and helping customers manage their use of electricity and water, without the need to contact Dewa.

The online programme allows residential customers to regularly monitor their electricity and water spending and compare with an average home with efficient consumption. Users have a customised dashboard, where they can configure their consumption and browse personalised saving tips.

Some of the energy-saving tips include how to fix the leaks in showers and faucets — Dewa noted a dripping tap can waste more than 5,500 litres of water a year.

There is also an advisory on how to make big reductions in electricity consumption by “turning up the air conditioner and simple reminders on switching-off household appliances instead of putting them on standby mode, when not in use”.

Consumers are also advised to use LED light bulbs and to avoid usage of major electrical appliances — such as washing machine — during peak hours or between 12pm (midday) to 5pm during summer to reduce consumption and protect the environment.

Dewa said ‘My Sustainable Living Programme’ is part of an integrated strategy to raise awareness on the importance of rationalising consumption and involving all society members in efforts to protect the environment and preserve natural resources.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer

“[We] encourage all consumer sectors to adopt a responsible lifestyle in using electricity and water. The large turnout [those who enrolled in the programme] indicates the high level of aSwareness in society on achieving sustainable development and protecting the environment,” said aeed Mohammed Al Tayer, CEO and managing director of Dewa.