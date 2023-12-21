Dubai :The awareness campaign “For You, We Are Here” kicked off on Wednesday (December 20), at Dubai Hills Mall, which was launched by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai and will continue until December 24, with the aim of educating the public about a package of services provided by Dubai Residency, and to enhance communication tools and continuity with customers.

As part of its continuous initiatives, Dubai GDRFA introduces a campaign to familiarise customers with its diverse services, keeping them updated on developments. The focus is on boosting communication and providing a direct platform for transactions, guiding visitors through the application process and document requirements.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, stressed that the campaign comes within the framework of the GDRFA Dubai strategy, which puts the customer at the forefront of its priorities.

The campaign introduces the service plaftform for children’launched by GDRFA-Dubai earlier this year at Dubai International Airport's (DXB) arrival halls, in which children get to stamp their entry visa on their passport themselves. Image Credit: Supplied

By enhancing communication through innovative government services, the campaign helps elevate customer experience, meeting diverse needs. This pursuit solidifies the UAE and Dubai's global standing in delivering exceptional services, enriching lives, and exemplifying best practices worldwide.

Smart application, golden visa residency

The services covered by the awareness campaign include the smart application and the golden residency. It focuses on using the smart application to facilitate the application and follow-up processes without the need to visit service centres to save time and effort, in addition to the details related to the golden visa service.

The awareness campaign extends to the tourist visa service, seeking to explain the application procedures and methods, simplifying the process for visitors and facilitating their understanding of the service.

Legal advice

The services targeted by the campaign also include the legal advice service, to provide customers with the opportunity to understand the importance of the available legal advice and how to access it, in addition to the video communication service as an effective means of communicating with customers, which contributes to providing a more effective experience, in addition to introducing visitors to the campaign on mechanisms to facilitate the entry of GCC residents and their companions to the UAE.

