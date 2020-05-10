UAE residents have to take precautions in and out of their home to prevent COVID-19 spread

Dubai Police urged residents to follow basic advice after returning from a shopping trip, such as disinfecting your shoes and car keys. Image Credit: Pexels

Dubai: Authorities have enforced strict penalties for residents violating the preventive measures against coronavirus COVID-19, ranging from Dh1,000 for not wearing a face mask in public to Dh10,000 for organising a private gathering with more than 10 people.

But what about when you return home?

The evidence currently suggests that COVID-19 may remain viable for hours to days on surfaces made from a variety of materials.

The US Center for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention recommends to clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces, such as tables, doorknobs, light switches, handles, desks, toilets, faucets and sinks. For electronics, it is important to follow the manufacturer’s instructions on how to clean and disinfect products.

“If no manufacturer guidance is available, consider the use of alcohol-based wipes or spray containing at least 70 per cent alcohol to disinfect touch screens. Dry surfaces thoroughly to avoid pooling of liquids,” said the CDC.

There are no extra precautions needed when doing your laundry, advised the World Health Organisation (WHO) and you can carry on as you normally would, using a detergent or soap as there is no need to use extremely hot water. But once the laundry is dry, make sure you clean your hands before handling and storing your clothes, towels and bed linen.

Bearing these international guidelines in mind, Dubai Police have also issued their own awareness campaign on how residents in the UAE can stay safe after going outside.