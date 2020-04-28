Those violating restrictions on gatherings face fine of Dh10,000

Dubai. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai Police issued 52,069 fines against violators of the movement restrictions in place during the National Sterilization Programme.

Between March 26 and April 16, police issued 45,654 warnings and 6,424 fines for violating safety instructions.

Dubai Police reported that 38,702 fines were issued against people who left their homes unnecessarily, meaning not for work purposes or to buy essentials. Meanwhile 10,286 fines were issued for failure to wear medical masks inside or failure to maintain physical distance.

A further 3,696 fines were issued to people who exceeded the maximum three passengers allowed in a single vehicle.

Moreover, 58,641 radar fines were issued across the emirate.

Dubai Police General Command called on the public to stay indoors and strictly adhere to the precautionary measures announced during the National Sterilization Programme.

People are urged to report violators by contacting the non-emergency number, 901, or by using the Police Eye service on smartphones.

