Dubai: Dubai Police has issued 2,527 fines against violators of the movement restrictions in place during the National Sterilization Programme.

Dubai Police said that 2,076 warnings and 8 fines have been issued to people for violating safety instructions; they left their homes without necessity, i.e. not for work purposes or to buy essentials.

Another 204 warnings and one fine were issued to drivers for exceeding the maximum allowed number of passengers (three).

Meanwhile, police said they issued 233 warnings as well as five fines for those not wearing medical masks in closed areas and failing to keep safe distances.