Dubai: Seven traders in Dubai were fined for tampering with the prices of face masks, three of which were pharmacies in Warsan, Al Qusais, and Al Jaddaf, Dubai Economy revealed on Monday.

Two supermarkets in Al Safa; a trading company in Dubai South; and a marine services company were also fined and it was also found that the marine services company was not licensed to sell face masks, Dubai Economy added

The Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection (CCCP) sector acted against the traders following consumer complaints and due to follow-up and investigations that validated the allegations and the traders were fined. A repeat offense would result in doubling of the fines and may lead to closing down the outlet.

Dubai Economy reminded businesses to refrain from taking undue advantage of the present situation and also called on pharmacies and medical equipment suppliers to demonstrate their social responsibility by reducing the prices of essentials, such as face masks, sanitisers, and disinfectants.