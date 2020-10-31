Dubai Global Village broke a new Guinness World Records title for the “most videos in a music medley video” during Friday night’s ‘Global Gig. Image Credit:

Dubai: Global Village, Dubai’s outdoor destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, broke a new Guinness World Records title for the “most videos in a music medley video” during Friday night’s ‘Global Gig’, dubbed the biggest virtual rock concert in history.

For the event, Rockin’1000, said to be “the largest rock band on earth”, brought musicians together from the region and around the world to celebrate the Global Village Silver Jubilee season. Audiences from across the globe, watching live on Global Village’s YouTube channel, joined guests in attendance for the event. As a surprise, Pop group Now United entertained Global Village guests with a live performance of ‘Come Together’. 12 members of this group flew in from 12 different countries and performed with their newest member, Nour, from Lebanon.

Thousands of performers from over 80 countries participated in the record event. In partnership with Arabian Radio Network (ARN), Emirates and the Jumeirah Beach Hotel, the concert was streamed live from Global Village’s main stage on Global Village’s YouTube channel to allow people from every country and continent to attend the show virtually.

Fabio Zaffagnini, Founder and General Manager, Rockin’1000, said: “It was our pleasure to perform together with our members from around the world and we are grateful for this opportunity to be part of the Global Village Silver Jubilee celebrations. The experience is one that we will never forget and Global Village will always hold a special place in our hearts as we look forward to visiting in person as soon as we can.”

25 records in 25 weeks